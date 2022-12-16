Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Receives $12.47 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the forty brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.40.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Snap to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Snap from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Snap from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Snap from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 44,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $495,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 613,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,706.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snap news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $1,885,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,077,844 shares in the company, valued at $30,746,943.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 44,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $495,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 613,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,706.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,311,054 shares of company stock worth $10,497,077 over the last 90 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap

Snap Trading Down 8.2 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Snap by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 7,743 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 17,110 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Snap in the third quarter worth about $7,925,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Snap by 8.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,466,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,397,000 after purchasing an additional 108,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $8.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average is $11.43. Snap has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $49.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 24.32%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Snap will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Snap

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Stories

