Brokerages Set Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT at $115.45

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.45.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWKS. Cowen reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KGI Securities raised Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $93.74 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $163.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.90.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 31.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11.4% in the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 6,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,165 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 244,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,658,000 after purchasing an additional 39,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.