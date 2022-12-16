Xenon Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 4,063 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,362% compared to the typical volume of 165 put options.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.
In other news, Director Gary Patou sold 2,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $70,616.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,261.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $38.17 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $24.60 and a 1 year high of $41.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 1.40.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.
