Xenon Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 4,063 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,362% compared to the typical volume of 165 put options.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

In other news, Director Gary Patou sold 2,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $70,616.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,261.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $38.17 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $24.60 and a 1 year high of $41.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 1.40.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

