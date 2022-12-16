Brokerages Set Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Target Price at $52.92

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CGNX. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cognex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Cognex in a research report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cognex from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th.

Get Cognex alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cognex news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognex

Cognex Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Tobam acquired a new position in Cognex during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Cognex stock opened at $49.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 1.58. Cognex has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $80.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.84.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $209.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.24 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 21.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognex will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

Cognex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.