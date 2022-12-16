Brokerages Set The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Target Price at $83.10

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.10.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.7 %

HIG stock opened at $73.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.93. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $76.96. The company has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $10,745,263.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at $18,234,767.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 7,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $554,337.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,891,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $10,745,263.46. Following the transaction, the president now owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,234,767.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,198 shares of company stock valued at $16,404,676 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SouthState Corp raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,369.2% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 706.1% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

