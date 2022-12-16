Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Receives $414.92 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $414.92.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LULU. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $383.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 78.5% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 9,327 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 140,223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $51,213,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $325.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $334.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.37. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $410.70.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

