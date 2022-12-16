Wells Fargo & Company Increases American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target to $245.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.27% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AMT. Cowen cut their price target on shares of American Tower to $279.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.31.
American Tower Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $218.22 on Wednesday. American Tower has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $294.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.26 and its 200 day moving average is $237.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $101.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.54.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMT. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 379.3% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
American Tower Company Profile
American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.
