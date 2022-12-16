Cowen Boosts Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $212.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Cowen from $203.00 to $212.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised Arista Networks from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $163.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $168.26.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $125.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $148.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.35.

Insider Activity

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $186,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total value of $251,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,946 shares in the company, valued at $11,957,499.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $186,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,171 shares of company stock valued at $11,489,273 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 17.0% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,896,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 26.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 292,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,447,000 after purchasing an additional 61,942 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 14.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,216,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,033,000 after purchasing an additional 156,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 162.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 20,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

