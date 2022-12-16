Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Atento Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATTO opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $71.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.53. Atento has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $32.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATTO. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Atento by 548.6% during the 1st quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 103,330 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Atento by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Littlejohn & Co. LLC boosted its position in Atento by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 303,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 22,064 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Atento by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

About Atento

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.

