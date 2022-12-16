B. Riley Cuts Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Price Target to $26.00

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $39.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ASPN. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.90.

Shares of NYSE:ASPN opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $472.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.52. Aspen Aerogels has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $55.95.

In other news, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc purchased 10,526,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $100,000,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,780,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,914,047. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc acquired 10,526,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $100,000,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,780,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,914,047. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director James E. Sweetnam bought 2,700 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $30,510.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,003.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,554,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 179,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,173,000 after acquiring an additional 22,045 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 550,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 39,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

