StockNews.com Downgrades Ashland (NYSE:ASH) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

ASH has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ashland from $143.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ashland from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ashland currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.63.

Ashland Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Ashland stock opened at $106.31 on Tuesday. Ashland has a fifty-two week low of $83.29 and a fifty-two week high of $114.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ashland Announces Dividend

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.10 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 38.77%. Analysts anticipate that Ashland will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.27%.

Institutional Trading of Ashland

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ashland during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Ashland during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 32.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 65.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ashland

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

