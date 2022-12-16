Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Avantor (NYSE:AVTR)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Avantor to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Avantor from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Avantor from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Avantor to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avantor presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.60.

Avantor Stock Performance

NYSE:AVTR opened at $21.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.65. Avantor has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $42.48. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.73 and its 200 day moving average is $25.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avantor

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Avantor had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Avantor news, CEO Michael Stubblefield purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $314,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,998,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Stubblefield purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $314,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 429,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,998,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $258,875.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,684.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 22.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter worth $387,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 21,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,645,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,287,000 after purchasing an additional 270,100 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avantor

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

