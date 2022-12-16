Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

ALK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.45.

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $43.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 109.33 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.50 and a 200 day moving average of $43.97. Alaska Air Group has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $61.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALK. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 144.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,869,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,004 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter valued at $62,390,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 41.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,871,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,432,000 after acquiring an additional 839,832 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 110.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,560,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,453,000 after acquiring an additional 819,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 165.4% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,235,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,360,000 after acquiring an additional 769,857 shares in the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

