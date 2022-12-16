Analysts Set WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Target Price at $38.00

Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.
A number of research firms have issued reports on WRK. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on WestRock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other WestRock news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $2,008,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,954,844.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of WestRock
WestRock Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $35.79 on Tuesday. WestRock has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $54.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.06 and its 200 day moving average is $38.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14.
WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.02). WestRock had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
WestRock Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.
About WestRock
WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WestRock (WRK)
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.