Analysts Set WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Target Price at $38.00

Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WRK. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on WestRock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WestRock news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $2,008,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,954,844.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WestRock

WestRock Stock Down 2.7 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in WestRock by 108.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in WestRock by 8.0% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in WestRock by 278.8% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 95,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 70,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co purchased a new stake in WestRock during the first quarter valued at about $1,172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $35.79 on Tuesday. WestRock has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $54.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.06 and its 200 day moving average is $38.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.02). WestRock had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

See Also

