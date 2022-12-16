Brokerages Set Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Price Target at $494.33

Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $502.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $429.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $411.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $407.11. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $356.21 and a one year high of $494.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roper Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 236.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 933.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

