Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $620.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $622.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:TMO opened at $553.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $527.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $543.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.75%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total transaction of $2,869,779.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,489,018. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total transaction of $2,869,779.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,450 shares in the company, valued at $9,489,018. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,275 shares of company stock worth $15,961,165. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 987 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

