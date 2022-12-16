Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.
TPR has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Tapestry to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.93.
Tapestry Price Performance
Shares of TPR opened at $37.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.45. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $42.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Tapestry Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.
Insider Transactions at Tapestry
In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $60,954.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,118.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,213,109,000 after purchasing an additional 751,210 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tapestry by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,732,760 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $418,851,000 after buying an additional 80,203 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 4.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,825,853 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $299,885,000 after buying an additional 390,491 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,370,180 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $181,104,000 after acquiring an additional 623,046 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,437,645 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $154,591,000 after acquiring an additional 678,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.
Tapestry Company Profile
Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tapestry (TPR)
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.