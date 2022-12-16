Morgan Stanley Increases United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target to $404.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $320.00 to $404.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on United Rentals from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $307.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on United Rentals from $318.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $375.09.

United Rentals Stock Performance

URI opened at $357.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $327.07 and a 200-day moving average of $299.58. United Rentals has a 52-week low of $230.54 and a 52-week high of $373.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 17.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 32.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez acquired 177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $344.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,003.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,969. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Rentals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after acquiring an additional 186,931 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,631,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,521,122,000 after acquiring an additional 41,952 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in United Rentals by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,693,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $956,818,000 after acquiring an additional 964,105 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in United Rentals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,226,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,716,000 after acquiring an additional 8,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in United Rentals by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,168,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,729,000 after buying an additional 248,072 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

