Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) PT Raised to $203.00 at Morgan Stanley

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $181.00 to $203.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on Vulcan Materials from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.36.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $179.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.83. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $137.54 and a one year high of $213.65.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,871,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,924,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 170,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,945,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

