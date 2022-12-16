Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.60.

Universal Technical Institute Trading Down 0.3 %

UTI opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. Universal Technical Institute has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $11.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.72 million, a PE ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 8.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter valued at $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 4,212.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 10,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the third quarter valued at $77,000. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

