Citigroup Increases United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target to $415.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Citigroup to $415.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.11% from the stock’s previous close.

URI has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on United Rentals from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $320.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $318.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $375.09.

United Rentals Stock Down 2.9 %

United Rentals stock opened at $357.43 on Wednesday. United Rentals has a one year low of $230.54 and a one year high of $373.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $327.07 and a 200 day moving average of $299.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.86.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 35.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals will post 32.39 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez purchased 177 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $344.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,003.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,969. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 9.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,401,000 after purchasing an additional 12,393 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,450,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,936,131,000 after buying an additional 59,109 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 144,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,387,000 after acquiring an additional 46,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $864,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

