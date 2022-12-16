Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $19.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $24.00. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential downside of 15.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Argus downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

NYSE VNO opened at $22.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $47.26.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 540.6% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 40,700.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 46.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 223.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

