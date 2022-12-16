Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) PT Raised to $144.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Mizuho from $126.00 to $144.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $129.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.71.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $132.53 on Wednesday. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $82.50 and a 1 year high of $158.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.85. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Institutional Trading of Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 5.59%. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,729,000 after acquiring an additional 146,820 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,580,653 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $562,028,000 after purchasing an additional 195,345 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $728,594,000 after purchasing an additional 113,259 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,155,489 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $602,338,000 after buying an additional 56,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Universal Health Services by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,957,991 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $573,711,000 after buying an additional 146,774 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Health Services

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.