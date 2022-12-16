Morgan Stanley Increases Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Price Target to $106.00

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.80% from the stock’s previous close.

WAB has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.67.

NYSE:WAB opened at $100.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.26. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52-week low of $78.26 and a 52-week high of $105.51. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.44 and its 200 day moving average is $90.70.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Research analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Fetsko sold 11,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $1,162,516.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,371.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Fetsko sold 11,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $1,162,516.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,371.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $181,626.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,540.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 33,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,111,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 33,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

