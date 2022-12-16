Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) PT Raised to $127.00

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Barclays from $122.00 to $127.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $159.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $152.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.40.

NYSE WMS opened at $88.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Advanced Drainage Systems has a fifty-two week low of $80.76 and a fifty-two week high of $153.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.26.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.08). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 51.62% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $884.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.90 per share, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,576.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Michael G. Huebert sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $97,122.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,675,520.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez bought 5,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.90 per share, with a total value of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,576.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMS. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $444,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 619,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,038,000 after acquiring an additional 26,713 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

