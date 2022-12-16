Wells Fargo & Company Increases WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Price Target to $109.00

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WEC. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.91.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 1.2 %

WEC opened at $96.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.77. The company has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.36. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $80.82 and a 1 year high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 12.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,986.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Glen E. Tellock bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,986.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,460,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,707,780,000 after buying an additional 820,031 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,308,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,621,096,000 after purchasing an additional 440,902 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,333,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,728,998,000 after purchasing an additional 325,772 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 28.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,902,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $594,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,919 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,636,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,551,000 after purchasing an additional 128,313 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

