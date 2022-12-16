JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Price Target to GBX 650

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 600 ($7.36) to GBX 650 ($7.97) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GLNCY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Glencore from GBX 750 ($9.20) to GBX 700 ($8.59) in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Glencore from GBX 720 ($8.83) to GBX 710 ($8.71) in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Glencore from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Glencore from GBX 680 ($8.34) to GBX 625 ($7.67) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Glencore from GBX 500 ($6.13) to GBX 560 ($6.87) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Glencore stock opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. Glencore has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.08 and its 200-day moving average is $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

