JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Price Target to GBX 2,640

Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,660 ($32.63) to GBX 2,640 ($32.39) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BLWYF. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bellway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. HSBC downgraded Bellway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays began coverage on Bellway in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Bellway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th.

Get Bellway alerts:

Bellway Stock Performance

Shares of Bellway stock opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. Bellway has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $18.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.01.

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.