JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Price Target to GBX 2,640

Posted by on Dec 16th, 2022

Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYFGet Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,660 ($32.63) to GBX 2,640 ($32.39) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BLWYF. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bellway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. HSBC downgraded Bellway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays began coverage on Bellway in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Bellway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th.

Bellway Stock Performance

Shares of Bellway stock opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. Bellway has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $18.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.01.

About Bellway

(Get Rating)

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.