Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wedbush

Equities researchers at Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $130.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Datadog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $78.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of -1,566.10 and a beta of 1.03. Datadog has a twelve month low of $66.45 and a twelve month high of $186.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.85.

Insider Activity

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.15 million. Equities analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,861 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $625,105.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 173,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,763,761.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $625,105.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 173,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,763,761.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $530,647.16. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 142,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,009,517.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,150,006 shares of company stock worth $79,339,605 and have sold 207,260 shares worth $15,736,782. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Datadog by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Further Reading

