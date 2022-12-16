Awilco Drilling (OTCMKTS:AWLCF) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, December 20th

Awilco Drilling PLC (OTCMKTS:AWLCF – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, December 20th. The 1-100 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, December 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, December 20th.
Awilco Drilling Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:AWLCF opened at $0.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.26. Awilco Drilling has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.46.
Awilco Drilling Company Profile
