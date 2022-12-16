Analysts Set PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Target Price at $95.93

Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.15.

PCAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PACCAR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $97.93 on Tuesday. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $77.00 and a twelve month high of $107.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.82. The company has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PACCAR shares are scheduled to split on Friday, January 13th. The 3-2 split was announced on Friday, January 13th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, January 13th.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.20. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $1,331,203.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,845.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $1,331,203.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,845.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $46,645.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at $154,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,443 shares of company stock worth $4,156,381 over the last three months. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PACCAR

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in PACCAR by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 16,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

