Wedbush Initiates Coverage on RingCentral (NYSE:RNG)

Equities research analysts at Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RNG. Barclays cut their price objective on RingCentral from $90.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on RingCentral from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on RingCentral to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on RingCentral from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.83.

NYSE RNG opened at $40.18 on Wednesday. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $198.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.00.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,823 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $72,683.01. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 110,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,406,352.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 2,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $83,365.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,668,203.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $72,683.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 110,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,406,352.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,052 shares of company stock valued at $586,905. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 333.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 348.7% during the third quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

