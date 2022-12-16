Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 753,100 shares, a growth of 49.4% from the November 15th total of 504,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 331,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Afya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Afya from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Afya from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Afya stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.88. Afya has a 52-week low of $8.73 and a 52-week high of $17.02.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFYA. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Afya during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Afya in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Afya during the third quarter worth $50,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Afya in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Afya in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

