Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP) Short Interest Up 50.3% in November

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a growth of 50.3% from the November 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BHFAP opened at $23.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.36. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $27.03.

Brighthouse Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 10th will be given a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

