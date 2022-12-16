Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Liberty Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Liberty Global from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Liberty Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global Price Performance

LBTYA stock opened at $18.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26. Liberty Global has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $29.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Global

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 93.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Global will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $140,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,378.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 100,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $2,028,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 213,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,308,530.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $140,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,378.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,706 shares of company stock worth $3,172,623. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 318,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 134,053 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 188,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 6.6% during the third quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 427,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,669,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 282.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 387,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,265,000 after buying an additional 286,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.