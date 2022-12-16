Short Interest in Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Increases By 53.1%

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 53.1% from the November 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Cellectar Biosciences Stock Down 11.0 %
Shares of Cellectar Biosciences stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. Cellectar Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average is $3.65.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLRB. 1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $40,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 252,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 104.9% during the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 940,456 shares during the last quarter.
Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.
