Short Interest in Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Increases By 53.1%

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 53.1% from the November 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Cellectar Biosciences Stock Down 11.0 %

Shares of Cellectar Biosciences stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. Cellectar Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average is $3.65.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cellectar Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLRB. 1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $40,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 252,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 104.9% during the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 940,456 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences from $47.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

(Get Rating)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.