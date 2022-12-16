Short Interest in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Rises By 53.8%

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the November 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 569,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at $495,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth $7,547,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 639,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,432,000 after acquiring an additional 70,191 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,526,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 118.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 75,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 41,026 shares during the last quarter. 40.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AY stock opened at $26.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $24.42 and a 12 month high of $37.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently -1,047.00%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

