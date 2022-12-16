Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $158.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $155.00 to $158.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays raised Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.83.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of TXN stock opened at $170.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $194.23.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Instruments

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,113,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,244,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363,962 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,412,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,763,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,099 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,183,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,025,659,000 after buying an additional 2,014,373 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,836,000 after buying an additional 1,779,273 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,093,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $478,775,000 after buying an additional 1,723,725 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.