Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) PT Raised to $58.00 at Piper Sandler

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 114.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Replimune Group from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Replimune Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Replimune Group stock opened at $26.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 16.12 and a current ratio of 16.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.78. Replimune Group has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $30.89.

In other news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $375,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,741,932.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 23.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in Replimune Group in the first quarter valued at $12,171,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 36.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,712,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,070,000 after purchasing an additional 458,420 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 19.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,766,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,775,000 after purchasing an additional 442,331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the second quarter worth about $3,781,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 36.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 647,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,178,000 after buying an additional 174,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immunotherapy platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

