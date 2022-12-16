Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Mizuho

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $38.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $66.00. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.37% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SYNH has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Syneos Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.10.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health Trading Down 1.7 %

SYNH stock opened at $34.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.69. Syneos Health has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $104.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Institutional Trading of Syneos Health

About Syneos Health

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYNH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,527,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,174,000 after buying an additional 1,617,330 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,868,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,229,000 after buying an additional 723,812 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,487,000. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,836,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,337,000 after buying an additional 477,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,151,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,351,000 after buying an additional 473,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.