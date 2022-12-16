Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Mizuho

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $38.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $66.00. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.37% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
SYNH has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Syneos Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.10.
Syneos Health Trading Down 1.7 %
SYNH stock opened at $34.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.69. Syneos Health has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $104.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.
Institutional Trading of Syneos Health
About Syneos Health
Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Syneos Health (SYNH)
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.