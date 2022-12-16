Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) PT Raised to C$15.50

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Mullen Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MLLGF opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.36. Mullen Group has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $11.90.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

