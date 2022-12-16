CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CyberAgent in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

CyberAgent Price Performance

Shares of CYAGF opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. CyberAgent has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78.

CyberAgent Company Profile

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games.

