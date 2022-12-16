Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 49.6% from the November 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Franklin Universal Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:FT opened at $6.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.66 and its 200-day moving average is $7.24. Franklin Universal Trust has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $8.79.

Franklin Universal Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.93%. This is a positive change from Franklin Universal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Universal Trust

Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 217.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 199,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 136,716 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $662,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 87,765 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

