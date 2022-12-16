Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 49.6% from the November 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NYSE:FT opened at $6.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.66 and its 200-day moving average is $7.24. Franklin Universal Trust has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $8.79.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.93%. This is a positive change from Franklin Universal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.
