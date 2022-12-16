Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JMAC) Short Interest Update

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JMAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

JMAC stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. Maxpro Capital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maxpro Capital Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Maxpro Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Maxpro Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Maxpro Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Maxpro Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Maxpro Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

About Maxpro Capital Acquisition

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Taipei City, Taiwan.

