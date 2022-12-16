GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF) Short Interest Update

GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, a growth of 51.5% from the November 15th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

GameSquare Esports Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GMSQF opened at $0.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.08. GameSquare Esports has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.35.

About GameSquare Esports

GameSquare Esports Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a gaming and esports company in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Teams, and Agency Services. The Teams segment provides sponsorships, prizes, and players to teams. The Agency Services segment represents esports players and influencers, including Twitch streamers, YouTubers, and gaming personalities, as well as other on-screen talent, such as commentators, analysts, event hosts, and production crew.

