Short Interest in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Rises By 49.8%

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,510,000 shares, an increase of 49.8% from the November 15th total of 13,690,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.0 days.

BCE Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $44.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.40 and a 200 day moving average of $47.76. The company has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. BCE has a 12-month low of $39.88 and a 12-month high of $59.34.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BCE will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. BCE’s payout ratio is 114.81%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BCE shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.28.

Institutional Trading of BCE

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,826,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $825,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in BCE by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,889,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,737,000 after buying an additional 4,501,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BCE by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,200,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,619,000 after buying an additional 496,949 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BCE during the 1st quarter valued at $12,960,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in BCE by 2.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,511,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,121,000 after purchasing an additional 272,131 shares during the period. 43.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

