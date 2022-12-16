Short Interest in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Rises By 52.3%

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a growth of 52.3% from the November 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 643,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 8.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FLNG. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Danske upgraded FLEX LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FLEX LNG

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in FLEX LNG by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

FLEX LNG Stock Up 0.9 %

FLNG opened at $35.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.58. FLEX LNG has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $38.24.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 59.26%. The firm had revenue of $91.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that FLEX LNG will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEX LNG Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

See Also

