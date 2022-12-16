Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Short Interest Update

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 54.2% from the November 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JRONY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.66.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS stock opened at $43.57 on Friday. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $35.06 and a fifty-two week high of $50.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.78.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,250 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 290 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 819 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

