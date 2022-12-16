Short Interest in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Grows By 53.0%

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, an increase of 53.0% from the November 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLMD opened at $0.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $2.19.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 38,856 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 40,003 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

