CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Short Interest Update

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 730,000 shares, a growth of 52.0% from the November 15th total of 480,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 281,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

CNA Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CNA opened at $40.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.43. CNA Financial has a 1 year low of $35.90 and a 1 year high of $50.33.

CNA Financial Announces Dividend

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.17. CNA Financial had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CNA Financial will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

Insider Activity

In other CNA Financial news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 76,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.26 per share, with a total value of $3,021,214.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 243,806,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,571,851,395.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CNA Financial news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 21,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $883,174.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,080.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 76,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.26 per share, for a total transaction of $3,021,214.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 243,806,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,571,851,395.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNA Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 62,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $359,000. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $2,252,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

